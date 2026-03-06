UC Irvine faces UC Davis following Hernandez’s 41-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (25-5, 16-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (22-8, 15-4 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (25-5, 16-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (22-8, 15-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits UC Davis after Hunter Hernandez scored 41 points in UC Irvine’s 85-65 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies are 11-2 in home games. UC Davis scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Anteaters have gone 16-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West allowing 57.7 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

UC Davis scores 68.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 57.7 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 37.8% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UC Irvine won the last matchup 73-42 on Jan. 17. Jada Wynn scored 24 points to help lead the Anteaters to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Avery Sussex is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hernandez is averaging 19.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Lauryn Madsen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

