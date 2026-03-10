UC Davis plays in Big West Tournament against the UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (18-13, 11-9 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (18-13, 11-9 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

UCSB Gauchos (18-13, 11-9 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (18-13, 11-9 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UCSB in the Big West Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in Big West games is 11-9, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. UC Davis averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Gauchos are 11-9 against Big West teams. UCSB has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

UC Davis averages 77.8 points, 5.3 more per game than the 72.5 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 77.7 points per game, 2.8 more than the 74.9 UC Davis gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UC Davis won 85-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Marcus Wilson led UC Davis with 24 points, and CJ Shaw led UCSB with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Isaiah Chappell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.1 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

