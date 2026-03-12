UC Davis meets UC Riverside in Big West Tournament

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-20, 9-12 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (22-9, 15-5 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-20, 9-12 Big West) vs. UC Davis Aggies (22-9, 15-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays in the Big West Tournament against UC Riverside.

The Aggies’ record in Big West play is 15-5, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. UC Davis averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Highlanders are 9-12 in Big West play. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West with 13.1 assists per game led by Kaylani Polk averaging 3.6.

UC Davis is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 62.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 63.9 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UC Davis won 65-56 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Avery Sussex led UC Davis with 20 points, and Hannah Wickstrom led UC Riverside with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sussex is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists. Ryann Bennett is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Wickstrom is averaging 23.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.