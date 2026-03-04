UC Davis hosts Jones-Brown and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (5-23, 4-14 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (21-8, 14-4 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (5-23, 4-14 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (21-8, 14-4 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Davis after JaQuoia Jones-Brown scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 72-62 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Aggies are 10-2 on their home court. UC Davis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach have gone 4-14 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 28.5% from 3-point range.

UC Davis is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 36.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 37.6% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UC Davis won the last meeting 77-66 on Feb. 14. Ryann Bennett scored 26 points points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Nyla Epps is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jones-Brown is shooting 41.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Beach. Brynna Pukis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.