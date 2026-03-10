UAPB takes on Mississippi Valley State in SWAC Tournament

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (8-22, 7-12 SWAC) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-15, 10-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (8-22, 7-12 SWAC) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-15, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Mississippi Valley State in the SWAC Tournament.

The Golden Lions have gone 10-8 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-7 record in non-conference play. UAPB is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Devilettes are 7-12 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 4-19 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAPB is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. UAPB won 68-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Indiya Bowen led UAPB with 27 points, and Kylah McCullers led Mississippi Valley State with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen is averaging 14.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Khaniah Gardner is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Janiya Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc. Jaeda Murphy is shooting 39.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Devilettes: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

