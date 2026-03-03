UAB visits Memphis on 3-game road slide

UAB Blazers (10-18, 3-13 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-20, 3-13 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB…

UAB Blazers (10-18, 3-13 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-20, 3-13 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB travels to Memphis looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Tigers are 6-7 on their home court. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Daejah Richmond averaging 3.6.

The Blazers are 3-13 against AAC opponents. UAB is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Memphis’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 67.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 68.9 Memphis allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. UAB won the last meeting 58-56 on Feb. 11. Cali Smallwood scored 22 points to help lead the Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chae Harris is shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals. Richmond is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Smallwood is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Blazers. Eleecia Carter is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Blazers: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

