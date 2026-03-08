UAB hosts Riley and East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (11-19, 6-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 10-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (11-19, 6-11 AAC) at UAB Blazers (19-11, 10-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits UAB after Jordan Riley scored 26 points in East Carolina’s 93-66 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers are 7-9 on their home court. UAB is fourth in the AAC scoring 78.9 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Pirates are 6-11 in AAC play. East Carolina has a 6-17 record against teams over .500.

UAB is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UAB gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UAB won 87-85 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Jacob Meyer led UAB with 29 points, and Riley led East Carolina with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Blazers. Dayjaun Anderson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Caulker is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists. Riley is shooting 43.8% and averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.