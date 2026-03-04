UAB beats Charlotte 80-74

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chance Westry had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in UAB’s 80-74 victory over Charlotte…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chance Westry had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in UAB’s 80-74 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Evan Chatman scored 19 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers (19-11, 10-7 American Athletic Conference). KyeRon Lindsay finished with 12 points.

Arden Conyers led the way for the 49ers (15-15, 9-8) with 19 points. Ben Bradford added 17 points and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Dezayne Mingo also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Chatman scored 13 points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 35-33. UAB pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 70-66 with 2:59 remaining in the half. Lindsay scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.