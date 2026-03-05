Tweedy scores 28 as Colgate knocks off Loyola (MD) 90-77 in Patriot League Tournament

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy had 28 points in Colgate’s 90-77 win against Loyola (MD) on Thursday in the…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy had 28 points in Colgate’s 90-77 win against Loyola (MD) on Thursday in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals.

Tweedy also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (18-14). Jalen Cox scored 21 points and added 11 assists and five rebounds. Andrew Alekseyenko shot 7 of 14 from the field for 17 points.

Braeden Speed led the Greyhounds (12-20) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. Jordan Stiemke added 17 points for Loyola (MD). Emmett Adair finished with 16 points.

Colgate took the lead for good on Cox’s free throw with 14:05 left in the second half, as Colgate outscored Loyola (MD) by six points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.