Tulsa visits East Carolina following Riley’s 31-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (23-6, 11-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-18, 6-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (23-6, 11-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-18, 6-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Tulsa after Jordan Riley scored 31 points in East Carolina’s 84-68 win over the Memphis Tigers.

The Pirates are 7-9 in home games. East Carolina allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 11-5 against conference opponents. Tulsa is fourth in the AAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.4.

East Carolina is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game East Carolina gives up.

The Pirates and Golden Hurricane face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Pirates. Corey Caulker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tylen Riley is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Green is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.