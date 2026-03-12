Tulsa meets North Texas in AAC Tournament

North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 12-7 AAC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19-11, 11-7 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT…

North Texas Mean Green (18-13, 12-7 AAC) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19-11, 11-7 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa squares off against North Texas in the AAC Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC games is 11-7, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. Tulsa is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mean Green are 12-7 against AAC teams. North Texas is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Tulsa scores 67.7 points, 6.3 more per game than the 61.4 North Texas allows. North Texas has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Golden Hurricane won 57-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Hannah Riddick led the Golden Hurricane with 16 points, and Megan Nestor led the Mean Green with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Jade Clack is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aysia Proctor is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Mean Green. Nestor is averaging 13.2 points and 16.8 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

