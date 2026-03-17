Tulsa and SFA square off in NIT matchup

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-5, 21-3 Southland) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-7, 14-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (28-5, 21-3 Southland) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (26-7, 14-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and SFA play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 14-6 against AAC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.4.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Southland games is 21-3. SFA ranks third in the Southland shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 85.6 points, 19.7 more per game than the 65.9 SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylen Riley is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Green is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.