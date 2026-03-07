Tulane hosts Memphis following McDaniel’s 25-point showing

Memphis Tigers (12-18, 7-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 8-9 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (12-18, 7-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (17-13, 8-9 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Tulane after Dug McDaniel scored 25 points in Memphis’ 96-89 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave have gone 10-7 in home games. Tulane has a 6-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 7-10 against conference opponents. Memphis ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Tulane is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tulane allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Tulane won the last meeting 78-76 on Feb. 1. Rowan Brumbaugh scored 27 points points to help lead the Green Wave to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Sincere Parker is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

