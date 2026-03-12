Toledo plays Bowling Green in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (18-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 11-7 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (18-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (17-14, 11-7 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Bowling Green meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 11-7 against MAC opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Toledo scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Falcons’ record in MAC play is 9-9. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Toledo makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bowling Green averages 81.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 76.8 Toledo allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Bowling Green won 80-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Javontae Campbell led Bowling Green with 19 points, and Sonny Wilson led Toledo with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Campbell is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Josiah Shackelford is averaging 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.