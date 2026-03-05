Toledo hosts Buffalo following Sabol’s 27-point game

Buffalo Bulls (17-13, 7-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-14, 10-7 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (17-13, 7-10 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-14, 10-7 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Toledo after Ryan Sabol scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 72-67 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets have gone 10-4 at home. Toledo averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-10 against MAC opponents. Buffalo is 8-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Toledo’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 78.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 76.8 Toledo gives up.

The Rockets and Bulls meet Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Rockets. Leroy Blyden Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games.

Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.