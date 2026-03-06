Toby Fournier secures a double-double and No. 13 Duke women beat Clemson 60-46 in ACC quarterfinals

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Delaney Thomas added 14 points, and…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Toby Fournier had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Delaney Thomas added 14 points, and No. 13 Duke cruised past Clemson 60-46 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

The defense for top-seeded Duke (22-8) stunned Clemson (21-11) in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers and four shot-clock violations. The Blue Devils responded on offense, going 5 of 9 beyond the 3-point arc and 14 of 30 from the field against the same team that upset them 53-51 merely 12 days ago.

Duke went on a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to extend its lead to 38-19 at the half. Fournier had 12 points in the first half.

Clemson turned a 25-point deficit to 13 within the final minutes of the game, but Duke closed it out.

Mia Moore led the Tigers, the No. 9 seed, with 17 points. Demeara Hinds had a team-high eight rebounds.

Up next

Duke will play the winner of N.C. State and Notre Dame in the semifinals on Saturday.

Clemson awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.

