Tobiason leads Temple against Tulsa after 21-point outing

Temple Owls (16-14, 8-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (24-6, 12-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Tulsa after Aiden Tobiason scored 21 points in Temple’s 89-60 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 12-2 at home. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Owls have gone 8-9 against AAC opponents. Temple is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tulsa makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Temple averages 74.4 points per game, 2.1 more than the 72.3 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Behrend is averaging 6.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Tylen Riley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Derrian Ford is averaging 18 points for the Owls. Tobiason is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

