Texas Tech Lady Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats play in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (16-16, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech Lady Raiders (25-6, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas Tech and Kansas State meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Lady Raiders are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is 22-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 9-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Kansas State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Kansas State won the last matchup 65-59 on Jan. 17. Tess Heal scored 12 to help lead Kansas State to the win, and Bailey Maupin scored 18 points for Texas Tech.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maupin is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Taryn Sides is averaging 12.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Heal is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

