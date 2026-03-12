Texas Southern faces Alabama A&M in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (12-17, 10-8 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern Tigers (12-17, 10-8 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern squares off against Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 10-8 against SWAC opponents, with a 2-9 record in non-conference play. Texas Southern gives up 77.7 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern averages 75.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 72.4 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Texas Southern allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Texas Southern won 89-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jaylen Wysinger led Texas Southern with 23 points, and Kintavious Dozier led Alabama A&M with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Hupstead is averaging 14.6 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Bryce Roberts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

P.J. Eason is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dozier is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.