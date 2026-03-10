Texas plays in SEC Tournament against the Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (12-19, 4-14 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-13, 9-9 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (12-19, 4-14 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (18-13, 9-9 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns are 9-9 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Texas is seventh in the SEC scoring 84.4 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Rebels are 4-14 in SEC play. Ole Miss ranks sixth in the SEC allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Texas makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Ole Miss averages 75.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 76.8 Texas gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Longhorns won 79-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Matas Vokietaitis led the Longhorns with 27 points, and Eduardo Klafke led the Rebels with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailyn Swain is averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Vokietaitis is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Dia is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Patton Pinkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Rebels: 1-9, averaging 76.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

