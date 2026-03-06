Texas Longhorns square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in SEC Tournament

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (28-3, 14-3 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-9, 9-9 SEC) vs. Texas Longhorns (28-3, 14-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas faces Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC play is 14-3, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 17.9 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.4.

The Crimson Tide are 9-9 against SEC teams. Alabama is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Texas makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Alabama averages 14.4 more points per game (70.4) than Texas gives up (56.0).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Texas won 72-65 in the last matchup on March 1. Madison Booker led Texas with 21 points, and Jessica Timmons led Alabama with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Timmons is averaging 16.7 points for the Crimson Tide. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

