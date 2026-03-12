Texas A&M meets Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 8-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (21-10, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 8-11 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (21-10, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M and Oklahoma square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 11-7, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Texas A&M is seventh in the SEC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.7.

The Sooners are 8-11 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M averages 88.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 77.4 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 82.8 points per game, 3.3 more than the 79.5 Texas A&M gives up.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Texas A&M won the last matchup 75-71 on Feb. 22. Agee scored 18 to help lead Texas A&M to the win, and Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points for Oklahoma.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agee is averaging 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.