Texas A&M hosts McNeese after Pryor’s 25-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (28-5, 22-2 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-12, 7-10 SEC) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (28-5, 22-2 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (14-12, 7-10 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M plays McNeese after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 25 points in Texas A&M’s 50-49 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Texas A&M has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

McNeese scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game.

Texas A&M scores 65.3 points, 12.4 more per game than the 52.9 McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 69.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 67.5 Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 11.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Janae Kent is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalencia Pierre is averaging 9.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cowgirls. Arianna Patton is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 15.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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