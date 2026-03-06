Texas A&M faces LSU after Griffen’s 21-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-15, 3-14 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (20-10, 10-7 SEC) at LSU Tigers (15-15, 3-14 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on LSU after Rylan Griffen scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 96-85 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 at home. LSU ranks eighth in the SEC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 4.9.

The Aggies are 10-7 in SEC play. Texas A&M averages 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

LSU makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Texas A&M scores 10.6 more points per game (88.3) than LSU allows to opponents (77.7).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Texas A&M won 75-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Rashaun Agee led Texas A&M with 15 points, and Michael Nwoko led LSU with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon is averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. PJ Carter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Agee is averaging 14.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

