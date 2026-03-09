Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats New Orleans 76-61 in Southland Conference Tournament quarterfinal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Daniel Michelini-Jackson had 28 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 74-61 victory victory…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Daniel Michelini-Jackson had 28 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 74-61 victory victory over New Orleans on Monday night in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Islanders (18-14) will play top seed Stephen F. Austin in a Tuesday semifinal.

Michelini-Jackson added eight rebounds for the Islanders. Sheldon Williams totaled 15 points and six rebounds. D’Avian Houston pitched in with 11 points and six assists.

MJ Thomas led the way for the Privateers (15-17, 12-10) with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Coleton Benson also scored 17 and TJ Cope added 14 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi led 37-30 at halftime and then rode Michelini-Jackson’s 20-point second half to the victory.

