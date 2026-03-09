Texas A&M-CC Islanders and New Orleans Privateers square off in Southland Tournament

New Orleans Privateers (16-17, 13-10 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-14, 13-9 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT…

New Orleans Privateers (16-17, 13-10 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-14, 13-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays in the Southland Tournament against New Orleans.

The Islanders’ record in Southland games is 13-9, and their record is 4-5 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 13-10 against Southland teams. New Orleans is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than Texas A&M-CC gives up (68.2).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Privateers won 84-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Jakevion Buckley led the Privateers with 22 points, and Sheldon Williams led the Islanders with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Avian Houston is averaging 7.8 points for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Coleton Benson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Privateers. Buckley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Privateers: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.