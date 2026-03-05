Tennessee plays in SEC Tournament against the Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-9, 8-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-12, 8-8 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (22-9, 8-9 SEC) vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-12, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee and Alabama meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Lady Volunteers are 8-8 against SEC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks sixth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Janiah Barker leads the Lady Volunteers with 6.7 boards.

The Crimson Tide are 8-9 in SEC play. Alabama is fifth in the SEC giving up 60.8 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Tennessee averages 77.4 points, 16.6 more per game than the 60.8 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Tennessee gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Tennessee won 70-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Talaysia Cooper led Tennessee with 16 points, and Jessica Timmons led Alabama with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Barker is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Timmons is averaging 16.5 points for the Crimson Tide. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 2-8, averaging 75.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

