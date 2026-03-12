Tennessee plays Auburn in SEC Tournament

Auburn Tigers (17-15, 8-11 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (21-10, 11-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (17-15, 8-11 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (21-10, 11-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Tennessee plays Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC games is 11-7, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Tennessee leads college basketball with 14.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Carey averaging 2.9.

The Tigers are 8-11 against SEC opponents. Auburn is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 14.0 more points per game (83.4) than Tennessee gives up to opponents (69.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Tennessee won the last meeting 77-69 on Feb. 1. Nate Ament scored 22 to help lead Tennessee to the win, and Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points for Auburn.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Ament is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Hall is averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 81.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.