Tarleton State takes on UT Arlington, seeks to end 5-game skid

Tarleton State Texans (12-16, 6-11 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-18, 4-12 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State comes into the matchup against UT Arlington as losers of five in a row.

The Mavericks are 7-4 in home games. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Texans are 6-11 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

UT Arlington’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 65.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 67.2 UT Arlington allows.

The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. Tarleton State won the last meeting 51-37 on Jan. 22. Gia Adams scored 12 points to help lead the Texans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Mavericks. Jadyn Atchison is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Adams is averaging 11.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Texans: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.