Syracuse Orange and California Golden Bears play in ACC Tournament

California Golden Bears (19-13, 10-9 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (22-7, 12-6 ACC) Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (19-13, 10-9 ACC) vs. Syracuse Orange (22-7, 12-6 ACC)

Duluth, Georgia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse and Cal meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Orange have gone 12-6 against ACC opponents, with a 10-1 record in non-conference play. Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 10-9 in ACC play. Cal averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Syracuse makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Cal has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Syracuse won the last meeting 90-87 on Jan. 15. Izoje Uche scored 22 to help lead Syracuse to the victory, and Naya Ojukwu scored 25 points for Cal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uche is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lulu Twidale is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

