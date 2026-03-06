Syla Swords, Olivia Olson lead No. 8 Michigan past Oregon 80-58 in Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Syla Swords scored 17 points and Olivia Olson had 16 as No. 8 Michigan beat Oregon 80-58…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Syla Swords scored 17 points and Olivia Olson had 16 as No. 8 Michigan beat Oregon 80-58 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday. night.

The Wolverines (25-5) will face No. 9 Iowa in Saturday’s semifinals.

The final margin was Michigan’s largest lead of the game. Olson went 7 of 11 from the field for the Wolverines, who shot 44%. Ashley Sofilkanich added 14 points and Kendall Dudley scored 10.

Katie Fiso scored 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Ehis Etute had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (22-12).

Oregon made 41% of its shots. Both teams struggled from 3-point range as the Ducks were 3 of 19 and the Wolverines 4 of 19.

Oregon committed 17 turnovers, eight more than Michigan.

The Wolverines outrebounded Oregon 24-16 in the first half en route to a 33-24 lead. Michigan had a 12-4 edge in offensive rebounds, leading to a 12-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Olson picked up two first-half fouls and was limited to five points in the first half.

It was the teams’ second meeting this season. Michigan beat host Oregon 92-87 in double overtime on Dec. 29.

Up next

Oregon: Await an expected NCAA Tournament bid.

Michigan: Face No. 9 Iowa on Saturday. The Hawkeyes beat the visiting Wolverines 62-44 on Feb. 22.

