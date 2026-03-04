Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 23-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12, 12-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-5, 14-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12, 12-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-5, 14-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts Stony Brook after Taryn Barbot scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)’s 59-57 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cougars are 10-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Seawolves have gone 12-4 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Caitlin Frost averaging 4.8.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Seawolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Ezebilo is averaging 6.8 points, 12 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Barbot is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Janay Brantley is averaging 13 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 60.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.