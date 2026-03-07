Stony Brook Seawolves play in CAA Tournament against the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 9-9 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 9-9 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays in the CAA Tournament against Campbell.

The Seawolves are 9-9 against CAA opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Stony Brook is seventh in the CAA with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Erik Pratt averaging 4.1.

The Fighting Camels are 8-10 in CAA play. Campbell has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook averages 71.2 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 77.6 Campbell allows. Campbell scores 8.5 more points per game (78.9) than Stony Brook gives up to opponents (70.4).

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Stony Brook won the last meeting 81-69 on Jan. 30. Andrej Shoshkikj scored 19 to help lead Stony Brook to the victory, and DJ Smith scored 20 points for Campbell.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Brown III is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 10.4 points. Pratt is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Smith averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Johnson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

