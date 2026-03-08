Stirtz leads Iowa against No. 9 Nebraska after 21-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-10, 10-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays No. 9 Nebraska after Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points in Iowa’s 71-68 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers have gone 15-2 in home games. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 6.0 boards.

The Hawkeyes are 10-9 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Nebraska is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Ten play. Iowa won the last matchup 57-52 on Feb. 18. Stirtz scored 25 points to help lead the Hawkeyes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryce Sandfort is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sam Hoiberg is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stirtz is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

