Stetson plays in ASUN Tournament against the Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (18-12, 10-10 ASUN) vs. Stetson Hatters (19-10, 13-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Austin Peay in the ASUN Tournament.

The Hatters’ record in ASUN play is 13-6, and their record is 6-4 against non-conference opponents. Stetson has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 10-10 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the ASUN with 13.0 assists per game led by Jim’Miyah Branton averaging 3.8.

Stetson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Stetson gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Austin Peay won 86-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Anovia Sheals led Austin Peay with 23 points, and Mary McMillan led Stetson with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is averaging 16.4 points for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sheals is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Governors. Branton is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

