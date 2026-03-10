Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks play in Southland Tournament against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-14, 14-9 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (27-4, 20-2 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-14, 14-9 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (27-4, 20-2 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA and Texas A&M-CC meet in the Southland Tournament.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Southland games is 20-2, and their record is 7-2 in non-conference play. SFA is third in the Southland with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jerald Colonel averaging 3.1.

The Islanders’ record in Southland play is 14-9. Texas A&M-CC ranks eighth in the Southland with 13.3 assists per game led by D’Avian Houston averaging 3.1.

SFA averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lumberjacks won 78-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Lateef Patrick led the Lumberjacks with 21 points, and Nick Shogbonyo led the Islanders with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Patrick is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Sheldon Williams is shooting 58.6% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.