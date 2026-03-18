St. John’s visits Columbia after Weiss’ 25-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (22-11, 12-10 Big East) at Columbia Lions (20-8, 11-4 Ivy League) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (22-11, 12-10 Big East) at Columbia Lions (20-8, 11-4 Ivy League)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays St. John’s after Riley Weiss scored 25 points in Columbia’s 67-65 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

Columbia is second in the Ivy League with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Fliss Henderson averaging 2.4.

St. John’s has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Columbia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 62.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 59.7 Columbia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is averaging 19.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Mia Broom is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooke Moore is averaging 12.1 points for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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