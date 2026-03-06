Southern Utah visits Cal Baptist following Barros’ 26-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-10, 11-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (20-10, 14-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (18-10, 11-6 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (20-10, 14-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Southern Utah after Filipa Barros scored 26 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-69 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers have gone 9-5 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Barros averaging 2.8.

The Thunderbirds are 11-6 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Sierra Chambers averaging 3.7.

Cal Baptist is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cal Baptist gives up.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Southern Utah won 85-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Brooklyn Fely led Southern Utah with 31 points, and Lauren Olsen led Cal Baptist with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barros is averaging 10.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lancers. Olsen is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chambers is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Fely is averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

