Southern Miss Lady Eagles and UL Monroe Warhawks square off in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (14-15, 8-11 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-15, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and UL Monroe square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Lady Eagles have gone 8-10 against Sun Belt teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss is ninth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Whitney Hart averaging 2.9.

The Warhawks’ record in Sun Belt play is 8-11. UL Monroe ranks second in the Sun Belt with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcavia Shavers averaging 4.1.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 68.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 73.5 Southern Miss gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Southern Miss won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Jakayla Johnson led Southern Miss with 32 points, and J’Mani Ingram led UL Monroe with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15.4 points for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ingram is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.