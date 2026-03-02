Southern Jaguars play the Alabama State Lady Hornets, look for 6th straight win

Southern Jaguars (16-11, 12-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-13, 11-5 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars (16-11, 12-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-13, 11-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will attempt to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Jaguars take on Alabama State.

The Lady Hornets are 7-3 in home games. Alabama State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jaguars are 12-4 in SWAC play. Southern averages 61.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 61.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 67.0 Alabama State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama State won 61-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Alanah Pooler led Alabama State with 17 points, and Jocelyn Tate led Southern with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clearia Peterson is averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Lady Hornets. C.Simpson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylia Reed averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Olivia Delancy is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.