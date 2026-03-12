Southern Jaguars face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in SWAC Tournament

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays in the SWAC Tournament against UAPB.

The Jaguars’ record in SWAC games is 11-7, and their record is 4-9 against non-conference opponents. Southern is second in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.4.

The Golden Lions are 10-8 in SWAC play. UAPB is 8-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Southern averages 80.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 80.9 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Southern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UAPB won 75-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Quion Williams led UAPB with 23 points, and Fazl Oshodi led Southern with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshodi is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.9 points. Terrance Dixon Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Jaquan Scott is averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

