Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars square off in OVC Tournament

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-15, 9-12 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-9, 14-6 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (15-15, 9-12 OVC) vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (20-9, 14-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces SIU-Edwardsville in the OVC Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 14-6 against OVC opponents, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Southern Indiana averages 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 9-12 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Indiana’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Southern Indiana won the last meeting 67-46 on Jan. 31. Ali Saunders scored 12 to help lead Southern Indiana to the victory, and Ava Gugliuzza scored 13 points for SIU-Edwardsville.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saunders is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Chloe Gannon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 14 points for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.