Southern Illinois faces Evansville for conference matchup

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-19, 6-13 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-23, 5-14 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indya Green and Southern Illinois take on Camryn Runner and Evansville in MVC action Sunday.

The Purple Aces are 4-8 on their home court. Evansville has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Salukis are 6-13 in conference games. Southern Illinois ranks eighth in the MVC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

Evansville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 65.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 76.0 Evansville allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Evansville won the last matchup 75-70 on Jan. 9. Runner scored 26 points points to help lead the Purple Aces to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Purple Aces. Georgia Cox is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alayna Kraus is averaging 15.2 points for the Salukis. Green is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

