Southeast Missouri State Redhawks square off against the Lindenwood Lions in OVC Tournament

Lindenwood Lions (18-14, 12-9 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-12, 14-6 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (18-14, 12-9 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-12, 14-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State plays in the OVC Tournament against Lindenwood.

The Redhawks’ record in OVC play is 14-6, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. Southeast Missouri State is eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Brendan Terry leads the Redhawks with 5.4 boards.

The Lions are 12-9 in OVC play. Lindenwood is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Southeast Missouri State allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Southeast Missouri State won the last meeting 73-61 on Feb. 14. Marqueas Bell scored 25 to help lead Southeast Missouri State to the win, and Anias Futrell scored 22 points for Lindenwood.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks. Terry is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Futrell is averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Lions. Mekhi Cooper is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.