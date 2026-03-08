South Florida takes on Charlotte after Enis’ 29-point game

Charlotte 49ers (15-15, 9-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-8, 14-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Charlotte 49ers (15-15, 9-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-8, 14-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -16.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Charlotte after Wes Enis scored 29 points in South Florida’s 96-89 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 12-2 at home. South Florida has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers have gone 9-8 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 4.2.

South Florida averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 73.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 77.1 South Florida allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 16 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Enis is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13.1 points for the 49ers. Mingo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

