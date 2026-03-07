South Florida hosts Charlotte following Enis’ 29-point game

Charlotte 49ers (15-15, 9-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-8, 14-3 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (15-15, 9-8 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-8, 14-3 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Charlotte after Wes Enis scored 29 points in South Florida’s 96-89 victory against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls are 12-2 in home games. South Florida is eighth in college basketball with 88.5 points and is shooting 44.1% from the field.

The 49ers are 9-8 in AAC play. Charlotte has a 7-13 record against teams over .500.

South Florida is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than South Florida allows.

The Bulls and 49ers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enis is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulls. Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ben Bradford is averaging 13.1 points for the 49ers. Damoni Harrison is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

