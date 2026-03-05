South Dakota takes on Denver in Summit Tournament

Denver Pioneers (11-18, 5-11 Summit) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (22-8, 12-4 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (11-18, 5-11 Summit) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (22-8, 12-4 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Denver square off in the Summit Tournament.

The Coyotes have gone 12-4 against Summit opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. South Dakota averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Pioneers are 5-11 against Summit teams. Denver has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Dakota’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Dakota allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Dakota won 53-42 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Angelina Robles led South Dakota with 14 points, and Coryn Watts led Denver with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robles is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Watts is shooting 41.5% and averaging 19.9 points for the Pioneers. Jocelyn Medina is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.