South Dakota State squares off against UMKC in Summit Tournament

UMKC Roos (6-22, 4-12 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (24-6, 14-2 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and UMKC square off in the Summit Tournament.

The Jackrabbits are 14-2 against Summit opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is the top team in the Summit with 16.4 assists per game led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 2.9.

The Roos’ record in Summit play is 4-12. UMKC is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Dakota State allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. South Dakota State won the last meeting 93-40 on Feb. 14. Emilee Fox scored 26 to help lead South Dakota State to the victory, and Emani Bennett scored 14 points for UMKC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 22.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 16.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games.

Bennett is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Roos. Tierra Trotter is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Roos: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

