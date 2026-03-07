South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in Summit Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes (23-8, 13-4 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-6, 15-2 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 3:30…

South Dakota Coyotes (23-8, 13-4 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-6, 15-2 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on South Dakota in the Summit Tournament.

The Jackrabbits are 15-2 against Summit opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. South Dakota State averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Brooklyn Meyer with 2.8.

The Coyotes are 13-4 in Summit play. South Dakota is the Summit leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Patience Williams averaging 5.4.

South Dakota State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.3 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). South Dakota averages 9.1 more points per game (70.7) than South Dakota State allows (61.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jackrabbits won 82-49 in the last matchup on March 1. Meyer led the Jackrabbits with 33 points, and Molly Joyce led the Coyotes with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 22.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Emilee Fox is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Angelina Robles is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Joyce is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.