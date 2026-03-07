South Carolina plays in SEC Tournament against the LSU

LSU Tigers (27-4, 13-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (30-2, 16-2 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (27-4, 13-4 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (30-2, 16-2 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina and No. 6 LSU meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks have gone 16-2 against SEC teams, with a 14-0 record in non-conference play. South Carolina leads college basketball with 20.5 fast break points per game.

The Tigers’ record in SEC action is 13-4. LSU is 22-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

South Carolina’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 50.7% rate from the field this season, 16.6 percentage points above the 34.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. South Carolina won 79-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Tessa Johnson led South Carolina with 21 points, and Flau’jae Johnson led LSU with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Gamecocks. Madina Okot is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.